A drunken pair were arrested when they caused a disturbance at the Stoney LaRue concert.
On Aug. 9, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Bryan Qualls was dispatched to the Elks Lodge on a report of a disturbance. The caller said two people were beating on the door to an RV that was in the parking lot after a concert. Qualls arrived at the Elks Lodge, where he approached security officers for the lodge, and Stoney LaRue. Both were speaking with Aaron and Evan Buscher. The head of security said the pair were beating on the door to the RV and became upset when they were confronted. Security officers said they didn't want to press charges and they wanted the two off the property. Qualls asked Evan how much she had to drink, and she said it didn't matter. Qualls told her she was under arrest and to put her hands behind her back. Evan tried to turn away, but was handcuffed and escorted to Qualls' patrol unit. Aaron was arrested and transported to jail by Officer Jacob Robertson.
Officer Lane Cobb was on patrol Aug. 9 near Sequoyah City Park when he observed a man yelling and waving his arms in the air. Cobb told Matthew Reed he was being too loud and that he need to stop yelling. Reed asked Cobb to ride the scooter he had with him because he wanted to watch. It was obvious to Cobb, the report indicated, that Reed was under the influence of methamphetamine due to his demeanor. The officer asked Reed if he had used any illegal substance and he said he hadn't. Reed begged Cobb to ride the scooter around so he could watch. The man said he had been riding the scooter all night long. Cobb asked him where he got the scooter and he said at the park, and he got it "just now." The officer asked Reed how that was possible, since he had been riding it all night. Reed didn't answer and asked Cobb to ride the scooter. Reed was arrested and put into Cobb's patrol unit. Cobb searched Reed's backpack and found a marijuana grinder, two syringes and a spoon with a cotton ball. Reed was booked on charges of public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Aug. 6, Officer Steven Smith was looking for a man dressed in black who ran from officers in the area of Fourth Street and Fifth Avenue. While in the area, Smith noticed a truck parked in the roadway and approached it. Then he noticed a man who matched the description by dispatchers, lying in the grass. Jeremey Scott cursed at the officer and pulled away as he was being handcuffed. Smith was able to get Scott detained and transported him to the Cherokee County Detention Center.
Office Bronson McNiel was on patrol Aug. 8 when he was flagged down by a motorist on College Avenue. The officer was informed of an intoxicated person near Sequoyah Elementary and he headed that way. He met up with Skeet Matthews, who was stumbling and smelled of alcohol. Matthews said he was "f**ked up," and was arrested for public intoxication.
