A woman was taken to jail after refusing to perform field sobriety tests.
On Aug. 9, Tahlequah Police Officer Robert Jones responded to Hit-N-Run in regard to an intoxicated woman trying to buy beer. Lt. Dexter Scott was already there, speaking with a belligerent Mechelle Strader, who said she was a cop in San Antonio and knew how "this plays out." She admitted to drinking several beers before coming to the store. When she refused to a field sobriety test, she was arrested for public intoxication. The store employee said Strader wanted to purchase a 30-pack of beer, but wanted the employee to wait until she left to charge her debit card. The employee said she couldn't do that and Strader became aggressive. She said Strader's debit card was declined due to insufficient funds. Strader then grabbed five single cans of beer and wanted to leave her ID and take the beer without paying. Strader was transported to the Tahlequah Police Department and booked.
Lt. Brandon Vick was dispatched to Walmart on Aug. 6 on a report of a shoplifter. Asset Protection employees said they witnessed Leona Northrup select a pair of pajama pants and decals as she walked around the store. They said the woman concealed those items in her purse as she continued to shop. Northrup paid for some of her merchandise except for the items she put in her purse. She was escorted to the AP office and Vick transported her to jail. During booking, Vick took Northrup's temperature, and it was 100.8. She was released and advised she would get a court date for the petit larceny.
On Aug. 6, Officer Steven Smith was assigned to investigate a protective order violation on West Shawnee Street. Officer Chris Smith was already at the scene and walking David Bailey from around the back of the house. Bailey said he and his girlfriend were trying to work on "things," and she had invited him over a few times in the past week. Officers spoke to the woman, who said Bailey kept driving past her house. Bailey was arrested and taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center for booking.
