A man stole a spear and allegedly held it up as a weapon when confronted by police.
On Aug. 10, Tahlequah Police Officer Michael Gray was dispatched to Atwoods in regard to a theft and trespassing. The store manager, Kent Presley, said Stephen Davis tried to take a survival spear. Presley said Davis walked out of the store with the item, and he stopped him to ask for the property back. Davis allegedly held the spear up in a defensive manner, and told Presley to "come at" him. The manager said he just wanted the spear back, and Davis threw it to him and left. Gray found Davis in the parking lot of Arvest Bank, and he was escorted back to Atwoods. Davis was arrested for petit larceny and trespassing.
On Aug. 8, Officer Matt Frits conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle in a field north of Vinita Avenue and Allen Road. Frits said he was on patrol when he encountered Michael Desantis, pulling out of a trailer park. Frits asked dispatchers to run the driver's information, and they said Desantis had a suspended license. Frits got behind the motorcycle as Desantis drove into the field and activated his lights. Desantis parked the bike behind a brush pile and looked as if he were about to run through a wooded area. Frits drew his weapon and ordered the man to stop and lie on the ground. Desantis complied and was handcuffed. Frits said Desantis had dropped a baggie of marijuana near the motorcycle that was later recovered. Desantis was taken to jail and booked for possession of marijuana, driving with a suspended/revoked license, and no insurance.
Officer Frits responded to Bluff Avenue on a possible domestic incident Aug. 10. Bobby Jones said Stephanie Mouse was intoxicated and broke items in his house. He said she left on foot and he didn't want her back at his home. Frits said he left to look for Mouse, but found her later back at the residence. Mouse was drunk and belligerent toward the officer. She claimed she drank a lot, but that Jones drank more than she did. Mouse was arrested for public intoxication and taken to jail.
