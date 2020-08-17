A man told a woman he was going to rob her after her boyfriend allegedly pulled a gun on him.
On Aug. 13, Tahlequah Police Officer Justin Leatherwood was dispatched to an intoxicated pedestrian call on Wilson Avenue. Dispatchers advised the caller had told them a man approached her while she was on her porch. The woman said the man claimed her neighbor owed him money for "dope." The man said he was going to rob the woman, and that she deserved it because her boyfriend pulled on gun on him. Leatherwood and Reserve Officer Justin Gifford found two men walking in the road. The caller said they were the ones officers were looking for. Gifford radioed he had detained one of the men. Gifford said the other was Native American with tattoos, and he ran toward Bluff and Fuller. Jason Hijazi was sweating and was fidgety. Hijazi said he smoked meth earlier and was put in a patrol unit. A neighbor said she was approached earlier by a man who had tattoos, and he asked for a drink. Leatherwood noticed the back passenger side door was open on the woman's vehicle. She said she hadn't been in her car and the glass cup she gave the man was next to the rear tire. Hijazi had a phone he claimed didn't belong to him. Officers read a text message that led them to believe "Sammy" was the other suspect. Hijazi was booked for third-degree burglary and public intoxication.
Sgt. Shawn Presley investigated a woman who was causing a disturbance at Tahlequah Lumber Co. Aug. 5. Officer Cory Keele advised Andgelise Poole stole something and took off running on Evans Street. Keele caught up and detained her. Witnesses said Poole was talking to herself. Poole grabbed an energy drink can and left the store, then threatened to throw it at employees. Poole was booked for assault with a dangerous weapon, larceny of merchandise from a retailer, and resisting arrest.
