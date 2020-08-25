A woman who appeared to be high on narcotics claimed to be covered in the blood of Christ.
On Aug. 20, Tahlequah Police Officer Justin Gifford responded to a noise complaint on Larry Avenue. Dispatch advised the caller said her neighbor had been screaming and throwing things against the wall. Additional officers told Gifford a woman they believed to be the suspect was headed in his direction. Gifford saw Tammie McKee walking on the sidewalk as officers followed her. Officers told McKee to stop, but she refused, and asked if they were "God." McKee then said she was "covered in the blood of Christ" before Gifford reached her and tried to detain her. She resisted, and the officer took her to the ground and arrested her. Gifford said McKee was fidgety, sweating profusely, and kept asking if he was God. Based off of his training, he believed the woman was under the influence of narcotics. McKee was taken to Tahlequah City Jail and booked for public intoxication.
Officer Lane Cobb was dispatched to Cherokee Inn on Downing Street on a report of a disturbance Aug. 20. Dispatch advised a woman in Room 111 had broken a window, locked the property manager out of the room, and was refusing to answer the door. The manager, Yash Patel, said he wanted to press charges on Bridget Russell for the damages. Cobb knocked on the door several times with no response, so Patel went to the office for the key. Additional officers arrived and found Russell face down on the bed. It took several attempts to wake the woman, but when they did, she became aggressive and tried hitting and kicking the officers. Cobb said Russell managed to kick him in his jaw before they got her on the ground, where she continued to resist arrest. During that time, Cobb deployed his Taser and struck Russell in her shoulder blade. Russell was arrested and taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where she was booked on charges of malicious injury to property, assault and battery on a police officer, and resisting arrest.
Officer Bronson McNiel responded to a fight in progress at Vance Trailer Park on Aug. 19. Dispatch advised the suspect was spitting blood at people while claiming to have AIDS. The officer arrived and found four men grouped together. One of the men, Kyle Smith, had blood around his nose and was making confrontational gestures toward the others. The landlord, Thomas Vance, said Smith didn't live in the park, and was making other tenants uncomfortable. When a fight broke out, Smith refused to leave and began spitting at people while saying he had AIDS. Vance said he wanted Smith banned from the property and he would sign a citizen's complaint. Smith was taken to jail and booked for disturbing the peace.
On Aug. 22, Officer Cory Keele was assigned to investigate a single-vehicle crash on Mill Road. Dispatch advised a truck was in a ditch and the driver was passed out in the vehicle. Keele found the truck and David Whittmore staggering around outside of it. Whittmore said he was driving home the night before, got his truck stuck, and decided to sleep. Keele could smell an odor of alcohol coming from the driver as they spoke. Whittmore said he drank "quite a bit" the night before, and was arrested after a field sobriety test. He was transported to the detention center and booked on charges of DUI.
