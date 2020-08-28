A wanted man who was in possession of a stolen vehicle also had heroin on him.
On Aug. 26, Tahlequah Police Detective Josh Girdner was on patrol at the intersection of North Grand Avenue and East Allen Road when he was approached by someone who witnessed a man passed out behind the wheel of a car at Dano’s. The informant said the vehicle was parked in a stall at the car wash. Girdner found Haden Ray Webster and awoke him. Webster said he was waiting for a friend and Girdner asked if he had taken any drugs. Webster said he hadn’t and agreed to exit the car. A container was in the driver’s seat, but Webster claimed he didn’t know what was in it because the vehicle wasn’t his. He then changed that story and said there was chocolate inside the container. Girdner found five baggies of heroin inside. Webster said the vehicle belonged to his friend, who let him borrow it. The vehicle was registered to Clifton Harris, who had reported the vehicle stolen on Aug. 20. Harris said the friend who let Webster borrow the vehicle is who stole it. Dispatch notified Girdner and said Webster had warrants for identity theft. Webster was arrested for the warrant and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. During a search of the vehicle, Girdner found a backpack that contained a glass pipe with methamphetamine. Jail officer found a plastic baggy that contained heroin inside Webster’s sock while he was getting booked in.
Officer Michael Gray was dispatched to Wilson Avenue on a report of a fight in progress involving a gun on Aug. 25. Gray saw Kayla Adair and a man running toward Choctaw Street. The man said Adair was involved in an altercation on Wilson Avenue, but she claimed nothing happened and kept walking away from the officer. Gray arrested Adair for public intoxication and transported her to Wilson Avenue, where the fight supposedly occurred. A woman said she heard people yelling on her porch, and told Adair several times to leave. She said Adair busted out a window before she fled the property. Adair was booked in on charges of public intoxication and vandalism.
On Aug. 26, Lt. Dexter Scott was on patrol on Fox Street when he saw a vehicle with a defective brake light. The officer pulled over the vehicle and asked the driver for his license and proof of insurance. Brian Osburn handed the officer an Arkansas driver’s license and said the insurance was on his mother’s phone. The front seat passenger, Ashley Pritchett, gave the officer her Cherokee Nation ID card. Dispatch advised Osburn’s license was suspended and Pritchett had a warrant. They were arrested, and Scott searched the vehicle before it was impounded. During the search, Scott found methamphetamine and Osburn claimed it was his. Pritchett had suckers that contained THC in her purse, but she didn’t have a medical marijuana card. She told officers she had a straw and pipe in her bra and she didn’t want to be charged with it.
Lt. Scott was on patrol on Aug. 25 when he noticed a man riding a bike with no lights. The man was on South Street and didn’t pause at the stop sign. Scott pulled over Marco Castillo, who had several items in his hands. Castillo said he got the items from a dumpster at Taco Bell. Castillo said he didn’t have permission to go through the dumpster and admitted to have a meth pipe in his pocket. Scott retrieved the pipe, along with paperwork addressed to others, and Castillo claimed he found it in the trash. Scott asked the man where he got the bike, since it looked like it had been spray-painted. Castillo said he bought the bike for $5 from a woman at Chino's. Scott did some research and noticed the bike appeared to be the same one reported stolen a few days earlier. Chiara Carnelutti reported her bike was stolen from an apartment complex, and she positively identified the bike Castillo said he bought as hers. Castillo was taken to jail and booked on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.
