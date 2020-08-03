Officers found a man who fled the scene of a vehicle crash over the weekend.
On Aug. 1, Tahlequah Police Officer Matt Frits responded to a hit-and-run vehicle crash at the intersection of Bertha Parker Bypass and Ross Street. Dispatch advised the suspected vehicle was a dark-colored Dodge Rebel truck. Officer Kyle Reed advised a vehicle matching the description had just passed him at the scene. Frits was patrolling South Muskogee Avenue and Rayne Street when he spotted the damaged vehicle. Frits initiated a traffic stop and the driver pulled over into the Roadway Inn parking lot. Leo Naumann admitted to being involved in a crash prior to the traffic stop. He said he didn't see another vehicle pull over near him so he continued to drive. Naumann exited the vehicle and Frits could see he appeared to be under the influence. Naumann admitted to drinking and said he had two beers. After a field sobriety test, Naumann was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident involving damage and suspension of driving under the influence.
On July 30, Reed responded to Love's Country Store about a man who tried to cash a stolen check. An officer got behind the suspect's struck and pursuit ensued. After the driver, James Hallford, crashed, Officer Reed went to Love's and spoke with the store manager. She said Hallford tried to cash a check, and she recognized him from a previous incident wherein he had tried to cash a stolen check. The manager told Hallford she knew the check was fake and he needed to stay in the store until police arrived. She said Hallford became nervous and rude before he took the check and left. Hallford was booked into jail on a charge of attempting to use a false or bogus check.
Lt. Dexter Scott and Detective Eldon Graves were patrolling on July 31 in the area of Water Street when Scott noticed a man sitting next to Tahlequah Creek. Scott knew the man was Alvin Catron Jr. from past incidents and was aware he had warrants. Scott handcuffed Catron and confirmed he had warrants. Catron said he had marijuana in his backpack and he had his medical card, but didn't have it on him. Graves found five separate bags of marijuana wrapped in plastic grocery story bags, and a set of digital scales. Catron was booked in jail for the warrant, possession of marijuana, and a hold for Cherokee County.
