An aggressive dog was struck several times by officers' Tasers as they were conducting an investigation.
On Aug. 2, Tahlequah Police Officer Bronson McNiel was dispatched to a report of a child custody issue on Cedar Avenue. Dakota Ford was outside and said he and Sue Yang had been arguing. Ford said he grabbed a set of keys to leave the apartment to de-escalate the situation. He claimed that enraged Yang and she attacked him. Ford said Yang ripped his shirt off him and scratched him in the process. He told officers he didn’t want to file charges, but he was concerned about Yang leaving with their child. Yang told McNiel she slipped when she tried to grab the keys from Ford, and that’s how he got scratched. McNiel said he determined Yang was the aggressor due to her demeanor and told her she was going to be arrested. Yang said she wanted to make a phone call, and McNiel went outside to inform Ford of the situation. McNiel went back to the apartment and immediately heard a dog barking. Officer Stephen Smith told Yang to get the dog, but she didn’t, and the dog lunged at officers. McNiel deployed his Taser and partially hit the dog. When the dog tried to bite Smith, McNiel deployed his Taser a second time and hit the dog with full contact. Ford and Yang wouldn’t control the dog, and it was hit with the Taser a third time until Ford finally stepped in and calmed him down. Smith and Yang struggled as he tried to put her in handcuffs. She was taken to jail and booked for domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor and resisting arrest.
Officer Jacob Robertson responded to Threads on Aug. 1 on a report of a shoplifter. Teresa Williams said Andgelise Poole was in the store and causing problems. Williams said the woman put on clothes and tried to leave the store without paying for the merchandise. When Poole was confronted, she threatened Williams and other customers. Poole then destroyed store property by ripping cards, flyers, and tried to break dishes. Williams locked the door into the main part of the store to keep customers safe from Poole. The suspect littered the lobby with dirty feminine pads, towels, and clothes and refused to leave. Officers arrived and deemed Poole to be under the influence of a narcotic. She was taken to the detention center, where staff refused to accept her. Poole was then taken to Tahlequah City Jail and booked for petit larceny prohibited.
On Aug. 2 Officer McNiel was conducted a traffic stop after he noticed an erratic driver on South Muskogee Avenue. The driver refused to stop and would often brake randomly. The driver turned onto a side road next to Stuteville Ford and finally stopped. Larry Stephens appeared to be under the influence, and McNiel had him exit the vehicle for a field sobriety test. Stephens was arrested for driving under the influence and taxes due state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.