A man was arrested after officers were called to a second incident involving him in less than an hour.
On Aug. 4, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Bryan Qualls responded to Oak Park Motel on a report of a suspicious person. The property manager said Eric Anderson was harassing guests by knocking on their doors. The manager said Anderson wasn't staying on the property and didn't have a room. Anderson was unsteady on his feet and said the amount of alcohol he had to drink didn't pertain to the situation. He said he was from out of town and needed a place to stay, since his friend had left him. Anderson called a friend and they told him he could stay in a room at Days Inn. Qualls said he would give Anderson a ride to the motel and he needed to get into his room once he was there. Anderson agreed not to cause a disturbance and accepted the ride. Qualls was dispatched to Days Inn a short time later for Anderson's causing a disturbance. The employee was standing outside, and Anderson was following her around and screaming at her. The woman said the hotel room Anderson's friend said he could stay in was locked from the inside, and the occupant wouldn't open the door. Anderson said he could go to another motel, but Qualls said he already had a chance to get a room and calm down, but he didn't, and was arrested instead.
On Aug. 6, Officer Kyle Reed responded to Dewain's Place in regard to a man passed out behind the wheel of a car. Reed said the Chevrolet Camaro was running with the lights on, and Brent Estes was asleep. Reed awoke the man and asked him to exit the car several times. Reed grabbed Estes by the arm and pulled him out of the vehicle, and additional officers took him to the ground. After a field sobriety test, Officer Lane Cobb arrested Estes for actual physical control and obstructing an officer.
Officer Robbie Bacon was dispatched to Family Dollar on South Muskogee Avenue for a shoplifting on Aug. 4. Dispatch advised a man in a blue striped shirt concealed items and walked out of the store. Sgt. Qualls approached Lance Chitty in the parking lot. Chitty said he stole the items on purpose so he could go to jail, because he didn't feel safe on the streets. Chitty was taken to jail for petit larceny.
