A man was arrested after he showed up intoxicated at the Tahlequah Fire Department.
On Sept. 5, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Shawn Presley was assigned to investigate a belligerent man at the TFD Station 1. David Deerinwater was yelling at firefighters and removed their “Stay off the grass” sign from the property. The man staggered over to Presley and was detained. Deerinwater said he had consumed half a gallon of alcohol. Presley found a used syringe in Deerinwater’s pocket. Deerinwater was arrested and taken to jail on charges of public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sgt. Bryan Qualls was dispatched to an area around McDonald’s on Sept. 4 in regard to an intoxicated woman wearing a black and white dress. Dispatch said the woman appeared unsteady on her feet, and she told a man she needed to go to Walgreens to get beer, wine, and feminine products. Dispatch advised the woman was leaning against a fence by Tahlequah Drug. Qualls found the woman there, and she identified herself as Christy Denovo. She said she didn’t take drugs or medication, but she did drink vodka. Denovo failed to follow Qualls’ instructions during a field sobriety test, and she was arrested for public intoxication.
Officer Michael Gray responded to Chino’s Tire Shop on Sept. 6 in regard to an intoxicated woman. An employee said Kyra Smallen was in the laundry room of the shop, and refusing to leave. Smallen had an open can of beer in her hand and wouldn't leave the laundry room. Smallen was escorted out of the shop and arrested for public intoxication and trespassing.
On Sept. 5, Officer Lane Cobb was on patrol in the area of Choctaw Street and S.H. 51 Spur when he recognized the driver of a GMC Sierra. Cobb said the driver was Taylor Mann, and he recalled that Mann didn’t have a valid driver’s license. Cobb got behind the vehicle and after confirming that Mann’s license was revoked, pulled him over at the intersection of S.H. 82 and Shepherd Road. Mann admitted he knew his license was revoked, but he was driving to Grove to see a girl. Cobb arrested the man and had the vehicle towed.
