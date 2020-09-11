An intoxicated man punched an officer before he was taken to the ground and arrested.
On Sept. 9, Tahlequah Police Officer Chase Reed was dispatched to the skate park for a welfare check. Dispatch said a man was lying in the grass on the west side of the park. Reed found Jerry Sappington with an empty bottle of vodka next to him. Sappington had to be shaken to wake up, and was unable to sit up by himself. Reed called for EMS to check on the man. Sappington was placed on a gurney and became agitated. The officer said Sappington would punch at them as they got closer. When Reed told the man to stop, he punched him in the chest. Sappington was pulled off the gurney, taken to the ground, and arrested. He was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on charges ßof public intoxication and assault and battery on an officer.
On Sept. 8, Lt. Dexter Scott was assigned to investigate an incident at Atwood's wherein a woman was crying and screaming. Dispatch advised the woman was wearing shorts and had long hair. Scott noticed a woman who matched that description, walking across Bertha Parker Bypass and Mahaney Avenue. He said the woman walked in the middle of the road with no regard to traffic. Gweneth Russell exuded a strong odor of alcohol and said she was walking from Taco Bueno to her mother's house, behind Atwood's. When Scott questioned Russell and told her she was going the wrong way, she changed her story. Dispatch said Russell had a warrant, and she was arrested for that and public intoxication.
Officer Thomas Donnell was dispatched to a house on Mission Avenue on Sept. 10 in reference to a burglary. Andrea Chaffin said the house was broken into and a neighbor had video of suspects taking items from the house. The video showed Jason Copeland and Leigh Fucci carrying items from the home. The woman who had the video said the pair walked to a house on West Chickasaw Street. Donnell went to that house and located Copeland and Fucci, who claimed she was from Alabama and she thought she could take the items. Copeland and Fucci were arrested for theft of private property.
