An unruly man caused officers to draw their firearms and Tasers during a traffic stop.
On Sept. 12, Tahlequah Police Officer Matt Frits was dispatched to Casey's General Store on Downing Street to deal with a drunken driver trying to fight a group of people in the parking lot. Dispatch said the driver, Jason Allen Wright, got into a red GMC truck and drove eastbound on Downing. Frits got behind the red GMC and initiated a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 62. Wright refused to roll down his windows, so Officer Brian Jordan approached the passenger side of the truck. Frits told the driver to open the door and he refused. The officer said the windows were tinted and it was difficult to see inside the vehicle. Frits said Wright yelled that he wasn't going to get out of the vehicle. Frits said Wright reached toward the middle of the truck for the center console, prompting the officer to draw his firearm and tell Wright to open the door. Wright unlocked the driver's side door and Frits put away his firearm, but drew his Taser. Wright exited the vehicle and resisted being detained by Frits, Jordan, and Lt. Dexter Scott. During the struggle, Wright was taken to the ground and handcuffed. Wright continued to resist officers as they were walking him to a patrol unit, and he had to be forced into the back seat. Wright was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on charges of driving under the influence, transporting an open container, resisting an executive officer, and obstructing an officer.
Lt. Scott was on patrol Sept. 12 in the area of Downing Street when he noticed a woman running from the parking lot of Dollar General onto Ash Avenue. Scott believed the woman, Hannah Diver, was under the influence of a drug due to her demeanor. Diver said she had taken pills the previous day and they weren't prescribed to her. When Scott asked if she had anything on her, she reached inside her hoodie and pulled out two bracelets and lip gloss. The items still had tags attached, and Scott asked Diver why those weren't in the bag she was carrying. Diver said she bought them earlier but then admitted she had just stolen the items. Diver was arrested for public intoxication and transported to the Tahlequah Police Department, where she admitted to using methamphetamine, not pills.
Officer Michael Gray responded to Cherokee Springs Road on a report of an intoxicated man. On Sept. 12, the officer saw Christopher Lee Jones trying to hide between two parked cars. Gray said the man appeared to be drunk, as he was unsteady on his feet. Jones said he was going to the casino, but was waiting for someone behind Newk's. Jones was arrested for public intoxication and transported to the TPD.
