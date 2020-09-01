A woman was booked into jail on several drug charges after she was found passed out at Buffalo Wild Wings.
On Aug. 24, Tahlequah Police Officer Justin Leatherwood responded to the sports bar, where employees said the woman, who identified herself as Jequeta L. Jones, was acting strangely and picking things out of the carpet. Jones said a friend dropped her off from the casino, and she was there waiting for another friend to pick her up. Leatherwood and Jones stepped outside of the restaurant, and he determined she was under the influence. Jones said she didn't take any narcotics, but Leatherwood fount a Xanax pill in her coin purse. Officers also found several cut straws, a metal pipe, and folded tin foil in Jones' purse. They found a debit card with the name of Teena Barnes, and a Social Security card with the name Darrell Barnes. Leatherwood asked the woman what her reason was for lying about who she was. She said she didn't know and she didn't know if she had warrants. Barnes was taken to jail and booked on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a valid prescription, possession of paraphernalia, obstruction, false presentation, and public intoxication.
Officer Brian Jordan was notified of a possible drug deal at the Skate Park on Aug. 35. A man said he followed three men from the park, and they were in a stairwell across the street from Highlander Laundry. William Elk, Dakota Wacoche, and Absolom Brackett appeared to be nervous when Jordan told them to come toward him. Elk and Brackett were unsteady as they walked toward the officer. They admitted to drinking and were arrested for public intoxication. Jordan found a small amount of marijuana in Brackett's backpack. Wacoche told the officer he had a pipe in his backpack, and Jordan located a glass pipe that is commonly used for smoking methamphetamine. Wacoche was arrested and Jordan found a small amount of meth in his pocket. All three men were taken to jail and booked.
Tahlequah Police Officer Thomas Donnell responded to Riverside Liquor in regard to an intoxicated man on Aug. 25. William Ward was staggering around outside of the store when Donnell pulled up. Ward had blood on his arm and claimed that was from his falling due to being drunk. Ward was taken to jail and booked for public intoxication.
