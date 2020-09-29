The Tahlequah Police Department was called after an intoxicated woman grabbed ahold of a shotgun and scared her household on Sept. 25.
Officer Brian Jordan responded to Brewer Avenue on a report of a woman who had a shotgun that was threatening to hurt herself and her husband. Geneva Cramer answered the door, told the officer she didn't know why he was there, and he needed to leave. Jordan said the woman was intoxicated and uncooperative, so he asked dispatch to tell the caller to step outside. As the woman was stepping out of the house, she was carrying a baby and Jordan could see two small children inside of the house. Jordan asked Cramer where the gun was, but she kept trying to shut the door. Due to the fact that Jordan didn't know where the gun was or Cramer's intentions, he kicked the door open and pulled the woman outside on the porch. Cramer was arrested and told the officer where the shotgun was located. The woman who called 911 said Cramer had been drinking most of the day. She said Cramer was walking through the house and banging the gun on the floor. She said Cramer never made threats toward her, but she was scared after Cramer yelled at the small children. Cramer was taken to jail and booked on charges of obstruction and her warrants.
On Sept. 26, Officer Matt Frits was on patrol when he noticed a vehicle pulling a trailer with the rear tail lights not operating. Frits pulled the driver over near South Mission Avenue. As the officer was approaching the driver, he could see commotion going on in the vehicle. Frits said it appeared the driver and the backseat passenger switched seats. The woman in the driver's seat said her name was Amber Nofire-Ishcomer and the man in the passenger seat was Benjamin Brown. Officers Robert Jones and Brian Jordan arrived to assist Frits. Dispatch confirmed Nofire-Ishcomer had a warrant and a suspended driver's license. Officers had the pair exit the vehicle and detained them during the investigation. Nofire-Ishcomer said Brown was driving the vehicle and they switched when he pulled over. Brown was then arrested for obstruction. Frits searched the vehicle where Brown was sitting and found a loaded syringe that tested positive for methamphetamine. Officers searched the vehicle for it to be impounded and found Kyle Pritchett lying facedown in the backseat under some items. All three occupants were transported to jail and booked on their charges.
Officer Steven Smith assisted Officer Bronson McNiel with a vehicle that was parked at Jimmy's Egg with two occupants. The passenger, Dalton Millspaugh, was unsteady on his feet and smelled of alcohol. The man said he drank earlier and Officer Cory Keele told him he was under arrest.
Millspaugh refused to turn around and a struggle ensued between him and the officers. Millspaugh was taken to jail for public intoxication and resisting arrest.
