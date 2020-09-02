A man wanted in California said he had no recollection of running from the cops.
On Aug. 29, Tahlequah Police Officer Matt Frits was on patrol in the area of Choctaw Street and Bluff Avenue when he saw a man riding a bike on the sidewalk of the Skate Park. Frits was turning onto Park Avenue when Ryan Joseph Adkins jumped off the bike and ran through the Skate Park. Frits advised other officers of the situation and told them Adkins was running toward Bluff Avenue. Lt. Dexter Scott located Adkins on South Maple Avenue and Keetoowah Street. Officers got the man handcuffed and patted him down for weapons. Adkins said he had no recollection of what happened and wasn't making much sense. A records check showed Adkins had a warrant out of California for robbery. He was taken to jail and booked on charges of public intoxication, obstruction, and the extradition for California.
Sgt. Bryan Qualls was on patrol in the area of North Street and Seminary Avenue on Aug. 30 when he noticed a vehicle with a defective headlight. Qualls pulled the driver over on Arden Street. Maximiliano Rosales said he didn't have a valid driver's license, but provided insurance cards. Dispatch advised Rosales had warrants and didn't have a driver's license. Rosales was arrested for the warrant and driving without a license.
On Aug. 29, Officer Chase Reed was dispatched to Days Inn and Suites on a report of a naked woman running through the hall. Reed was told the woman was on the second floor, and that was where he met with Bridgett Russell, who was unsteady on her feet and talking to herself. Reed said the woman tried running past him when he got her detained. Employees said they wanted the woman out of the hotel, and there may have been another person in her room. Sgt. Jason Girdner entered the room and cleared it of additional occupants. Russell was booked into jail on charges of public intoxication.
Officer Bronson McNiel responded to West Keetoowah Street for a disturbance on Aug. 30. He found Helen Jones on her hands and knees in a duplex parking lot. The officer said Jones made erratic comments and appeared to be high on methamphetamine. She was booked on charges of public intoxication. A day later, officers were called to a trailer park on Fox Street on a report of an intoxicated woman. The caller said Jones was throwing dirt at her and was playing in a water puddle. Jones told officers she didn't live there and admitted to drinking liquor. Jones was arrested again for public intoxication.
On Aug. 29, Officer Brian Jordan pulled over the driver of a Ford F-150 due to a defective brake light. Bonita Garcia had an odor of alcohol on her and was asked to exit the vehicle. Garcia admitted to drinking a couple of 24-ounce beers and agreed to a field sobriety test. Garcia displayed several indicators that she was intoxicated, so she was arrested.
