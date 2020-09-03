Officers arrested a woman with a history of impersonating others.
On Sept. 1, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Shawn Presley responded to EZ Mart on East Downing Street on a report of a stolen vehicle. Thurdis Tubby said he gave Summer Holt a ride when he stopped at the store to get something to drink. Tubby said the woman stole his car while he was inside the store. Presley was giving Tubby a ride home when dispatch advised Northeastern State University Police had the car pulled over on Choctaw Street and Muskogee Avenue. The woman identified herself as Gabriele Horsechief and claimed her uncle let her borrow the car. Tubby said he only knew her as Summer Holt. The woman was arrested and Presley found a loaded syringe in her backpack. The woman then said her name was Gabrele Fields, but while at the Cherokee County Detention Center, jail officers recognized her as Summer McLemore. Officers found a tube in her bra that contained marijuana. Presley ran a records check on McLemore and discovered she never had a driver's license, and had warrants for false personation under the name Summer Van-McLemore. McLemore - also known as Gabriele Horsechief, Gabriel Fields, Summer Rose, Summer Holt, and Summer Van-McLemore - was charged with larceny of an auto, false personation, no driver's license, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Aug. 31, Tahlequah Police Officer Bronson McNiel was dispatched to the Methodist Home on a burglary complaint. Lauren Teeter said a report was filed a week earlier with Officer Thomas Donnell about the gym there being destroyed and items missing. Teeter said they performed room checks and found shoes belonging to Ashton James that matched the suspect's shoe prints. Teeter said there was also a safe in James' closet. Another pair of shoes matching another set of footprints were found in Brian Nunn's room. James told the officer he had the safe and got it out of the closet. He said he and Nunn went to the gym to play basketball, even though the gym was closed. James said the two used a flashlight to play basketball. Nunn admitted to Officer Cory Keele he and James entered the gym. Nunn and James were taken to the detention center.
Sgt. Jason Girdner was assigned to a shoplifting at Walmart on Aug. 28. Asset Protection employee Stephen McDaniel said Cleo Newberry tried stealing two pairs of pants. McDaniel said the woman was apologetic and offered to pay for the merchandise. Girdner checked Newberry's record and discovered she had been cited for shoplifting at Walmart in 2019. Newberry was arrested and taken to jail for petit larceny.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.