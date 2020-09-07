A man was taken to jail twice in two days after being found in the same vagrancy camp.
On Sept. 3, Tahlequah Police Officer Lane Cobb was on patrol when he noticed a beaten trail just north of Tahlequah Lumber. Cobb requested the assistance of additional officers to walk the trail. Officers Robbie Bacon and Jacob Robertson arrived, and Bacon said he was told the trail led to a vagrancy camp. The officers came across the camp, where six tents were fashioned in a circle, and there were makeshift laundry lines with clothes hanging on them. Joshua Self was sitting in one of the tents and told officers he was "hanging out." He said he had been living at the camp for a few weeks because he was homeless. Self was arrested for violating the city vacancy ordinance. On Sept. 4, Cobb and other officers walked the trail to patrol the camp, Cobb noticed a white tent with a door zipped up. He said this was the second time he walked the trail that morning, and the door to the tent was zipped down earlier. Self was asleep inside and was awakened by officers. He denied being asleep but he was at the camp again to get his things. Self was arrested and booked into jail for vacancy.
Officer Robertson were dispatched to South Lauren Avenue on Sept. 2 for an earlier physical domestic incident. Jessica Downing said her husband, Micah, had choked her in the presence of their 18-month-old child. She said Micah took the child and left in a red Dodge Dart. Jessica said her husband may have been at an address in Peggs or a smoke shop in Tahlequah. Officers searched those areas and a "Be on the Lookout" was given to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office. Officers were unable to locate Micah, but received a call a short time later that he left the house in Peggs. Officer Kyle Reed and CCSO deputies made a stop on the the Dodge Dart on the Bertha Parker Bypass. Reed arrested the man and transported him to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked on charges of domestic assault and battery by strangulation in the presence of a minor.
Sgt. Bryan Qualls was dispatched to Bluff Avenue on a report of a disturbance Sept. 3. The caller said a man and Loni Thompson were drunk and at his residence. The caller said the man was upset and tried to fight him, but he ended up walking away from the property. The caller said Thompson walked off as well, and he didn't know where she went. Qualls was speaking with the caller when he heard a woman yell. Thompson was hiding next to an air conditioner on the property. She told Qualls she was hiding from him and admitting to drinking alcohol. Thompson was arrested for public intoxication and taken to Tahlequah City Jail. Officers searched for the man but were unable to locate him.
Helen Jones was arrested after residents in a neighborhood reported she was opening their doors on Sept. 2. Officer Bacon responded to West Fox Street and West Ross Street with officers Robertson and Cobb. One homeowner didn't want press charges, but wanted Jones to leave the property. Jones complied and left. Another homeowner said Jones was seen opening and closing his door. He said he wanted to sign a complaint form on Jones for disturbing the peace. Jones was taken to jail. That same day, Cobb was dispatched to the jail because Jones was destroying the mattress in her jail cell. Jones claimed she didn't tear the mattress or remove the stuffing. Cobb informed her she was filmed doing so. A charge of destruction of city property was added to Jones' booking.
