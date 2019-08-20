A Tahlequah man was arrested after he shot up drugs and kicked in some doors.
On Aug. 17, Tahlequah Police Officer Justin Leatherwood was dispatched to the 200 block of W. Ross St. on a report of a suspicious man wearing a red bathrobe who was knocking on doors. Officers could hear loud banging toward the end of the street and saw a man trying to kick in the front door of a house. They yelled at Harold Hooper to get on the ground and handcuffed him. Leatherwood said the man sweated profusely and acted strangely. Leatherwood asked Hooper when he last used methamphetamine, and the suspect said at 4 p.m. that day. He was arrested for public intoxication and an outstanding warrant from Cherokee County.
Two days later, Officer Cory Keele was conducting business at the city jail when he heard screaming coming from Hooperâ€™s cell. There was a jail mattress up against the cell door and a food tray had been thrown in the middle of the floor. Keele asked Hooper his reason for yelling and throwing objects. Hooper had court that day, and he said he thought he should be released already. Keele found a ripped-up jail shirt on the floor and asked Hooper about that, too. Hooper said he tried to make rags so he could clean his cell. He was charged with destruction of city property.
Gregory Laster was arrested after a woman said he was drunk and outside her front door on Aug. 19. She told Officer Thomas Donnell she was armed with a gun for her safety. The officer saw the man walk out of the apartments and asked him why he was there. Laster would not stand still and was twitching while he spoke to officers. He was taken to city jail and booked for public intoxication.
On Aug. 17, Officer Michael Gray was dispatched to the intersection of Muskogee Avenue and Fourth Street on a report of an intoxicated person who was stumbling into the street. He found Malia Means in front of Family Dollar, and said she appeared to be unsteady while she walked. She said she had several drinks and was walking to Dewainâ€™s Place to meet her boyfriend. Means was arrested and taken to city jail for public intoxication.
