A woman was arrested for an active warrant after she was stopped for trespassing at Walmart.
On Aug. 3, Tahlequah Police Officer Brian Powers spoke with Asset Protection officers, who said Jodi Morgan was banned from the store but was shopping. Powers asked Morgan if she was aware she had banned, and she admitted she was. He escorted her to the back of the store to get the trespassing record and saw the active warrant on her information. She was taken to the detention center.
On Aug. 2, Officer Robbie Bacon was dispatched to the report of a man passed out in front of the Church of Christ. He found Edward Sawney, who was purportedly drunk, asleep at the church and woke him up. The man could barely stand and was arrested for public intoxication.
Jennifer Cruwell filed a theft report with Officer Robert Jones on Aug. 3. Amazon notified her on July 12 that her package had been delivered to her house. She said she had been out of town at that time and believes someone stole the package from her porch.
On Aug. 4, Officer Cory Keele was dispatched to 1110 N. Jones Ave. to the report of theft from a vehicle. Michele Millburg said someone broke into her SUV and stole her wallet. The wallet contained a Social Security card, driver’s license and bank account information.
Officer Bronson McNiel was dispatched to Walmart on a report of a shoplifter on July 31. Asset Protection officers said a woman stole $187.95 worth of cosmetics and ladies' wear. She was cited and given a court date.
Kimberly Underhill filed a report that her vehicle was broken into on Aug. 2. She said money and prescription pills were gone and needed to make the report so her prescription can be refilled. Underhill also said her weedeater was taken from her front porch.
Officer Steven Smith was bike patrolling in the Plaza parking lot, where he found a used syringe, on Aug. 3. He disposed of the needle to ensure no one would be injured.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.