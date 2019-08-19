A local man was caught growing marijuana at his apartment complex by the manager.
On Aug. 15, Tahlequah Police Officer Cory Keele was dispatched to Savannah Park Apartments on a drug complaint report. He met with the manager, who said she didn’t want the plant on the property. They directed the officer to the man who was planting the marijuana. At first, he said it wasn’t his, but changed his mind and took ownership. He gave officers permission to search his unit. Keele took a bag and two jars of marijuana and a pipe from the man’s apartment. Because he was “honest and cooperative,” the officer did not arrest him.
Jason Coleman was arrested for stealing a slushy at Casey’s General store on Aug. 14. Officer Michael Gray was called to the store after an employee saw the suspect leave without paying for the drink. She then saw him dig through the trash outside and put used cigarette butts in his pockets. When Gray approached the man, he started digging in his pockets for money to pay for the drink. Coleman was taken to city jail for petit larceny.
On Aug. 15, Officer Josh Girdner was called to Tahlequah Daily Press on a report of a woman who appeared to be intoxicated. He met with Lydia Garcia near the intersection of Second Street and Muskogee Avenue. Girdner said she was swaying back and fourth and sweated profusely. He performed a horizontal gaze nystagmus test to see if she was under the influence of drugs. Garcia failed the test and was taken to city jail.
A man who is banned from Legal Aid Services and Deanna Whales Law Office dropped off documentation saying he was suing them for discrimination. On Aug. 16, Officer Keele was dispatched to the trespass complaint. Employees from both locations said the same man dropped off documents and yelled that he was discriminated against and he was suing for $1 billion. The man was banned due to threats he made in March. Keele will seek a warrant for the man's arrest for two counts of criminal trespass and fraud.
Officer William J. Robertson was called to Walmart on a report of a woman who shoplifted. Asset Protection officers watched Laina Martin fail to purchase lighters and tire valve caps. The officer arrested her after information came back that she had a warrant through Cherokee County. While Martin’s belongings were searched at the detention center, officers found six bags containing methamphetamine. She was charged with larceny of merchandise from a retailer, possession of paraphernalia and the warrant.
On Aug. 14, Officer Matthew Frits took a theft report at Dollar General. Taylor Hall said a man came into the store, grabbed a six-pack of beer and walked out without paying. Frits was able to identify the man from video surveillance.
Officer Brian Powers was called to Bank of Cherokee County to a counterfeit bill report on Aug. 13. A bank employee said he received the fake $20 bill from a business deposit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.