A man was arrested after he went from house to house, asking for help.
On Nov. 29, Tahlequah Police Officer Cory Keele was called to Fourth Street and Willow Avenue in reference to a man who running from the police and asking for help. The officer was told Michael Ray Johnson was on Dogwood Drive, trying to get into houses. Officer Keele arrived and saw the suspect on a porch. The man mumbled he needed help and that his girlfriend was trying to kill him. Johnson added that someone needed to marry him. He also said he was given Seroquel, an antipsychotic drug. He was arrested for public intoxication and taken to city jail.
Curtis Laster was arrested for a number of charges after officers responded to a call of a suspicious person. On Nov. 30, Sgt. Bryan Qualls arrived at 200 Monroe St. where he located a vehicle that matched the description given by callers. Laster and a woman were sitting in the vehicle when Sgt. Qualls approached them. The passenger said Laster had fallen asleep and she was sitting with him. The officer got their identification and had dispatch check for warrants. Laster didn't have a valid license, but he did admit to having a warrant through Cherokee County. Laster was asked to step out of the vehicle, and during a search, Sgt. Qualls purportedly found a plastic baggie that contained methamphetamine in a pocket. Officer Brian Jordan searched the vehicle where Laster was sitting. He found two key boxes, one with marijuana and the other containing methamphetamine. Laster said he had the vehicle for about a week and the key boxes must have been in there when he got it. He was taken to the detention center and booked for possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, and the warrant. The passenger was released.
On Nov. 27, Lt. Dexter Scott was on patrol on Muskogee Avenue when he noticed a vehicle that changed lanes in the middle of the intersection. He stopped the driver, Jeffry Johnson, who had a warrant out of Sequoyah County. Lt. Scott arrested the man and during a search, he reportedly found a smoking pipe in his pocket. The officer also found a cut straw that contained residue, two plastic baggies with a crystal substance residue, and two other smoking devices. Johnson was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, and was transported to the south end of the county, where he was released to Sequoyah County for his warrant.
On Nov. 27, Officer Lane Cobb was called to Walmart on a report of a shoplifter detained in the back of the store. Asset Protection employee Misty Dick said a woman was at customer service to return a light bulb. She brought in one bulb, but it was a four-pack case. Customer service denied the return, so the woman walked to the light bulb aisle, opened a new four-pack, took out one bulb and walked out of the store. The woman told Officer Cobb that Walmart was trying to rip her off and that she didn't steal anything. She was issued a citation for petit larceny and released.
Officer Brian Jordan was dispatched to Blackhawk Liquor Nov. 25 on a report of a trespasser. Kassandra Charboneau said Michael Limpy came into the store and ignored her when she told him to leave. She said the man was permanently banned from the property and he finally left after she picked up the phone to call police. Officer Justin Leatherwood found Limpy near Taco Bell and arrested him for public intoxication. Jordan said he would have additional charges for Limpy.
