A woman faced additional charges after bringing drugs into jail.
On July 23, Tahlequah Police Officer Steven Smith was dispatched to the intersection of Bliss and Allen Road to the report of an incident. As he was headed toward that location, he noticed a woman who had paint all over both her and her dog. He asked Jennifer Taylor what happened and if she was OK. She said she was trying to call the police to tell them about the accident. Smith took her back to the site, where she told them her dog jumped in her lap as she was driving and caused her to run off the road. While she was explaining what had happened to officers, she displayed signs of being under the influence of drugs. Officers found a glass pipe and a bottle of pills in a bag in Taylor's vehicle. She was arrested and taken to the detention center. There, jail employees found a bag of residue tucked into her bra, and she was additionally charged.
Martyn Whitman was arrested for public intoxication after he mistook a stranger's house for his friends house. On July 27, Officer Robert Jones responded to a call at 409 W. Allen Road to a report of a drunken man knocking on a door. He found Whitman nearby and asked him what he was doing. He said he thought it was his friend's house. Whitman was arrested and taken to city jail.
Officer Robbie Bacon arrested a woman for public drunk on July 28. He was patrolling behind Hensley's Auto Sales where he noticed Elizabeth Ishcomer drinking a beer. She said she already had three beers and she could walk to a family member's house. Ishcomer was taken to the city jail and booked.
Joy Blair reported to authorities that a family member didn't return her vehicle to her. On July 28, Blair told Officer Cory Keele that she loaned her car the night before and it was still gone. She wanted to press charges and ban the relative from her property.
On July 28, a man was put on suicide watch after he was arrested for public drunk. Tahlequah Firefighter Justin Hackworth called 911 to report an intoxicated man on Water Avenue and South Street. According to the police report, Marvin Hummingbird was upbeat and joking with Officer Keele. He was arrested and put in the back of a patrol car. On the way to city jail, Hummingbird told officers he was going to kill himself, and he was placed on watch.
Officer Smith took another vandalism report at the Skate Park on July 26. The officer noted that this graffiti was not there when he took his first vandalism report on July 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.