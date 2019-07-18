An intruder broke into a vacant house and attempted to set a fire.
On July 11, Tahlequah Police Officer Cody Warren was called to 307 Park Avenue after Jennifer Fishinghawk saw a shattered window at the house. The officer walked through the residence to make sure no one was inside, and he could see the oven was on and two stove burners were lit. Warren found cloth placemats in the oven and said they would have eventually have caught on fire. While officers were searching the rest of the house, they found an appointment card with a date and time. Warren was able to get a name for the appointment.
Officers responded to a fight at Walmart on July 4. Officer Thomas Donnell said a man was lying on the ground and apparently unconscious, while another man who was involved was not cooperative. Witnesses said they wanted to stay out of it and didnâ€™t want to fill out statements. Neither man wanted to press charges and one was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
Avery Ivy was arrested at Pleasant View Apartments for trespassing and vagrancy on July 17. Officer Lane Cobb was called to the apartments on a report of a man who was asleep in a broken pool chair. Ivy said he did not have a place to stay and he was trying to get some sun. He was taken to city jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.