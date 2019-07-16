A Tahlequah woman was arrested after she drove drunk and struck another car.
On July 7, Tahlequah Police Officer Justin Leatherwood was called to Daisy Drive, where he met with Sarah Aguilar. She said her vehicle was hit and the driver took off in a red car. Leatherwood saw the car speeding on Muskogee Avenue. The driver then lost control, slid into oncoming traffic and came to a stop in the Del Rancho parking lot. Leatherwood found Melissa Huddleston trying to get out of the driver's seat, and he arrested her. The passenger, William Peden, was arrested and booked for public intoxication.
Katie Jackson and Trent Osceola were arrested after off-duty Officer Cory Keele saw them smoking oxycodone through a straw in the parking lot of Grand China Buffet. On July 9, Keele called Officer Matthew Frits about what he saw and where the pair were located. Frits saw Jackson stuff something down her pants when he pulled up to the parking lot. She admitted the two were smoking narcotics, and they were arrested. Jackson was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and driving under the influence. Osceola was charged with public intoxication.
Officer William Robertson and Sgt. Bryan Qualls arrested a man when he stole an item from Walmart and had methamphetamine in his wallet. On July 12, officers were notified that Daylon Dreadfulwater left the store with stolen merchandise and was across the street. Qualls stopped and searched him, recovering a $59.25 USB charging cable and meth. Dreadfulwater was taken to the detention center and booked for larceny of merchandise from a retailer and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
On July 12, Officer Brian Jordan saw a truck and car racing on Downing Street. When he activated his emergency lights, the truck sped off and Officer Leatherwood was called to assist. The officer had the truck stopped at Save-A-Lot, where Jordan recognized the driver as Weylin Thompson from previous stops. He was arrested for reckless driving.
Megan Lingbeck and Sydney Davis were arrested on July 13 for public intoxication. Officer Michael Gray was called to Casey’s on Downing Street to reports of two women drinking near the gas pumps. Both denied drinking, despite Gray's smelling alcohol coming from them. They were taken to city jail.
A couple who were arrested last week for sleeping in a creek were arrested again for fighting near Armstrong Bank on Muskogee Avenue. On July 13, Office Keele found Corey Christie and Elizabeth Ishcomer sitting in the bank parking lot and knew they were drunk. While going to jail, Christie spit on Ishcomer in the patrol car, and when Keele asked if she wanted to file charges, she said Christie loves her. Both were booked for public intoxication.
Dakota Hiatt was arrested after he was caught stealing $944.16 worth of items at Walmart. Asset Protection Manager Misty Dick said Hiatt was putting the items in his backpack and left the store with paying for anything. He took off running when confronted by officers, but was caught and taken to the detention center.
Officer Steven Smith was on bike patrol in the parking lot of Walmart on July 14 when he recognized a vehicle that a man lived in. He found Donald Collins asleep inside the vehicle and arrested him for vagrancy.
On July 11, Marsha Garcia filled out a theft report with Officer Michael Cates. Garcia said a family member borrowed her mountain bike two months ago and told her it was stolen.
