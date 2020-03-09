Officers broke up a house party that had drugs and about 50 underage guests.
On March 6, Tahlequah Police Officer Justin Leatherwood was dispatched to Callie Avenue on a complaint from a homeowner. The caller said he couldn’t get into his driveway because cars were blocking the alley. Leatherwood said there was a large party nearby, so he went to the front door and smelled a strong odor of marijuana. Holden Dearman and Justin Ware were renters of the house and were hosting the party. Leatherwood said there were about 50 underage party goers inside and they were cleared out. The officer found three containers of medical marijuana and a grinder in plain view. Dearman and Ware were taken to jail and booked for social host.
Chadd Straub was arrested after he cussed out a McDonald’s manager when she told him to leave. On March 4, Sgt. Jason Girdner arrived at McDonald’s, where he met with the suspect outside. Straub said he was going to go inside to use the bathroom, but Girdner had him wait with Officer Michael Gray while he spoke to the manager. She said Straub was standing in the drive-thru earlier and was asking customers for money. She told him he needed to leave, and he became angry and cussed at her. Girdner went outside to arrest the man, but Gray had handcuffed Straub after he cursed at him. Straub was taken to jail and booked for trespassing.
Officer recovered a stolen vehicle and arrested the driver and passenger for warrants on March 4. Officer Bronson McNiel was called to BS&G Pawn Shop, where the vehicle was parked. Kody Fields and Robin Ellis were ordered to get out. Fields had the keys to the vehicle in his pocket, along with two syringes. A witness said another passenger had gone into the store and was still inside. Officer Mathew Frits brought the passenger outside and all three were checked for warrants; the passenger was cleared and free to leave. The owner of the vehicle was contacted and picked up the vehicle later that day. Fields was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, and the warrant. Ellis was charged taken to jail for a warrant.
Edward Sawney was arrested a fourth time in less than two weeks after he was found to be drunk inside the Tahlequah Public Library. On March 6, Officer Jacob Robertson made contact with Sawney inside the building. Sawney said he was just sitting and couldn’t stand up for the officer. Robertson said the man smelled of alcohol and arrested him for public drunk.
On March 6, Officer Kyle Reed responded to East Fourth Street on a report of a domestic. The victim said Molly Haywood was driving his car and possibly drunk. He told officers he found the vehicle and Haywood at Dollar General, and got into the driver’s seat. Haywood was in the passenger seat and kept punching the victim in the face. The victim had a swollen eye and a laceration. Haywood was taken to the detention center and booked for domestic assault and battery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.