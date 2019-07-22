A woman saying she worked for Tulsa Police asked a Tahlequah woman for DNA swabs and fingerprints.
On July 19, Shelby McCutcheon told Tahlequah Police Officer Cory Keele that she was told the phone call was regarding missing children and human trafficking. She said the woman already had her address and other relevant information. McCutcheon said the woman then asked for her banking information. Tulsa Police Department officials told her they didn’t know what she was talking about, and when she called the number back, it turned out to be disconnected.
Lawanda Ross was arrested on July 19 after she was found passed out in a car. Sgt. Bryan Qualls was dispatched to Riverside Park, where he found Ross asleep in the passenger seat. He asked a man who was swimming in the river whether he knew the woman. He said he didn't and added that she had been there for over two hours. After Ross awoke, she got out of the car and had vomit down her shirt and on her shorts. She was taken to city jail for public intoxication.
Leanna Willett was arrested for public intoxication and obstruction after she refused to leave a public restroom. On July 18, Officer Robbie Bacon was called to Big B convenience store for the woman, whom he described as incoherent. He knocked on the bathroom door several times and didn’t get a response. He saw Willett standing in the middle of the bathroom when he opened the door and told her she need to get out. She remained in the room several minutes later, and Bacon had to open to door again to tell her to leave. She was taken to the detention center.
On July 19, Officer Steven Smith was bike patrolling in the area of the skate park when he noticed graffiti on the side of the old bathrooms. He said the graffiti appeared to feature a swastika and had writing on it that he couldn’t make out.
Officer William Robertson cited a woman after she was caught stealing from Walmart on July 18. Asset protection officers saw her take tags off clothing items and then leave the store without paying for them.
Another woman was cited for petit larceny when she was caught a day after stealing $168.13 worth of merchandise. Asset protection officers told Officer Josh Girdner the woman ran when they confronted her. He was shown her photograph and knew who she was. The next day, Girdner saw the woman walking in the Family Dollar parking lot and confronted her. She showed him where the stolen items were and was issued a citation.
