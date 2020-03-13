A Tahlequah woman was booked on several charges after she fell asleep behind the wheel at Love's Country Store.
On March 6, Tahlequah Police Officer Justin Leatherwood was dispatched to Love’s on a report that a woman was passed out in a vehicle. The officer had to open the vehicle door to awaken Samantha Cline, who reeked of alcohol. She became confrontational, told Leatherwood to leave her alone, and refused to give him her name and information. Leatherwood said Cline tried to shut the door on him and he had to pull her out of the vehicle. She told him she didn’t authorize him to put her in his patrol unit, and she wasn’t going to jail. The store clerk said Cline came in to buy cigarettes and forgot her car keys at the counter. He also said she appeared to be drunk. Once at the jail, Cline refused to give officers her name, but a jailer said he went to school with her and that her name was Samantha Cline. She was booked in for public intoxication, resisting arrest, and obstruction.
Sgt. Shawn Presley was assigned to investigate a man trying to use a fake ID at EZ Mart on March 9. The store clerk gave the officer the Texas driver’s license and pointed to the man who tried to use it. Presley said the ID was obviously fake and the photo wasn’t of the man at the store. He asked the man his name, and he pointed to the name on the ID. Dispatch advised the ID was not on file and the subject was escorted to Presley’s patrol unit. The officer ran the information on the ID and the photo was not of the man. He said his name was Juan Martinez, and he was taken to the detention center. His fingerprints were taken and a records check showed he had never been arrested. Immigration was contacted and they said the man's name was Juan Martinez-Cordona.
Officer Lane Cobb was dispatched to Taco Bell for a possible drunken driver in the drive-thru on March 8. Mohamad Alqahtani was inside a vehicle that matched the description, and he was yelling. Cobb ordered the man to turn off the vehicle and to exit. Alqahtani was extremely unsteady on his feet and exuded a strong odor of alcohol. He told the officer he had three beers and a mixed drink prior to coming to Taco Bell. Alqahtani was arrested and booked for actual physical control.
