A man was issued a citation for disturbing the peace after he kept revving the engine in his truck.
On. Jan. 28, Cherokee County Sheriffâ€™s Sgt. Tanner Hendley was dispatched to 801 Road on a report of threats being made. Dispatch advised the caller said his neighbors were threatening him with a stick because they were revving their engine. The caller said his neighbors would make the engine race, and he had a child sleeping. The man said he confronted the neighbor and was threatened. The vehicle owner told Hendley his truck was acting up and that was why he was revving the engine. He said the caller came outside with a bat and tried to hit him. Hendley cited the vehicle owner for disturbing the peace.
On Jan. 18, Deputy Aaron Johnson was dispatched to a theft call. A woman reported she hired a man in September to do work on her property and noticed some of her belongings were missing. The womanâ€™s granddaughter said the man was selling those items on Facebook Marketplace.
Leslie Johnson said she returned home to find her house in disarray on Jan. 28. Johnson said her jewelry box was emptied and several items were missing, including a rifle, a floor safe, a pillow case, and a Nintendo Switch.
Katrin Clark reported her purse was stolen from her vehicle on Jan. 25. Clark said the purse was left in the vehicle and her landlord showed her video surveillance of people around her vehicle two different times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.