A woman reported her truck was stolen sometime between November and January.
On Jan. 23, Helen Hall told Cherokee County Sheriff's Office deputies she moved in with her daughter back in November and left three vehicles at her residence. She sent her sons to go get the vehicles, and they told her only two were there. Hall said the missing vehicle is a 2000 Chevrolet truck.
Deputy Lane Bogart was dispatched to a residence on Woodall Drive on a report of a theft Jan. 21. Wanda Griggs said she was taking her granddaughter to school when she noticed her tag on a Mazda was missing. She said she was told a certain man took the tag and put it on his car. Griggs said that car was towed and she didn't know where it was.
On Jan. 6, Herbert Davis reported his flatbed trailer had been stolen. He told investigators he didn't notice the trailer missing for two weeks, and he suspects a man who lives in Okay was the one who took it.
