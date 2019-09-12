Four Briggs School students were suspended for 45 days after they were caught with a green, leafy substance.
On Sept. 5, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Kaitlin Rafalko was contacted by Briggs Principal George Ritzhaupt, who said the students had the substance that morning. One youth brought the substance to school and sold it. Rafalko tested the material but it did not give a positive result of marijuana.
Christopher Lee Brown was arrested for possession after complaints of possible drug traffic. On Sept. 10, Deputy Justin Gifford was called to a suspicious activity at 4015 State Highway 51. The caller reported heavy traffic in and out of the trailer park, and said vehicles would park at Brown's trailer, stay for 10 minutes and then leave. Gifford parked his patrol truck to where he could observe the trailer. He saw a man drive an ATV across a neighbor's yard and he pulled him over. Brown was the driver, and the deputy could see a rifle on the back seat. Gifford told the man to get off the ATV. Brown said he had methamphetamine in his pocket and he was taken to the detention center. The rifle turned out to be a BB gun.
A probation and parole officer notified dispatch he could hear a disturbance in the background of a phone call. On Sept. 9, Tanner Weston said he was on the phone with the brother of one of the offenders when he heard Dustin Patterson threaten to kill people nearby. Patterson's father said he began yelling due to his other son's being on his property. Deputy Ryan Robison collected Patterson's personal belongings from the residence and found a box of 22 shells. Patterson is a convicted felon and he was arrested for threatening to perform acts of violence.
