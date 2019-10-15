An unknown man burglarized a local marijuana dispensary.
On Oct. 15, Cherokee County Sheriffâ€™s Deputy Ryan Robison was dispatched to Weed Mart in Cookson on the report of a burglary. Michael Taylor said 75-100 grams of various strains of marijuana were stolen from the bud bar. He provided surveillance of the incident, which showed a man in a hoodie and a mask breaking into the business.
On Oct. 12, Deputy Nick Chute was dispatched to 17282 S. Old U.S. Highway 62 on a report of a domestic disturbance. Dispatch advised him the caller got into an altercation with an ex and he threw a bottle at her face. He met with the victim, who was holding a paper towel to stop the bleeding from a cut she got from the bottle. She said her ex was inside her residence and he was intoxicated. The victim said she was making a fire in a wood stove with her son when the man became angry and threw a plastic bottle of Kentucky Deluxe at her. Michael Channel was arrested, taken to the detention center, and booked for domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor.
On Oct. 14, Deputy Robison was called out to a site where there was illegal dumping at South 530 Road. He found a burned-out cushioned chair on the edge of the road. The trash crew at the detention center was notified to pick it up. On the same day, Robison was notified of another illegal dumping. This time it was on Nalley Road and East 770 Road. There he found a large amount of trash near the edge of the road that consisted of construction material. The trash crew was again notified.
Nicholle Velazquez filed a stolen vehicle report after she noticed her Equinox was missing. On Oct. 14, Deputy Robison was called to 4803 Bushyhead St. to take the report. Velazquez said her sister reported the vehicle was not in the driveway and there were tire tracks in the wet grass.
