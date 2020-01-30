An area homeowner said someone stole thousands of dollars worth of items during a burglary.
On Jan. 29, Deputy Andrew Dreadfulwater was dispatched to a residence on Cookson Bend Road to investigate a burglary. Homeowner Kelly Crotts said $6,000 worth of tools and equipment were stolen. Dreadfulwater said there was forced entry to the front door of the house. Crotts was in Oklahoma City when her neighbor called and said he noticed a light was on in the house. He said there was also a red generator sitting out of the garage that was normally not there.
Tiffany Gourd said she didnâ€™t have time to move her vehicle before a man hit it Jan. 18. Gourd said she was at a house when the man came inside and told her to move her car or he was going to hit it. Gourd went to comply, but the suspect started backing up before she could get in the car. She said he struck her car and left the house. Gourd obtained estimates for the damage and gave deputies a copy. Contact with the man has been unsuccessful.
Ann Palmer filed an information report at the sheriffâ€™s office Jan. 29 regarding a property dispute with a man. She said she bought the property in 2017, and has had ongoing issues because of the neighbor. The report said Palmer had multiple court hearings against the man and she was trying to sell the property. She said she was having problems selling it since the man was cutting trees down on her property.
