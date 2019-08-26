A contractor for the Cherokee Nation Housing Authority reported an intruder broke into one of the houses that was being remodeled.
On Aug. 23, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Robison was dispatched to 4806 Bushyhead St. on a burglary report. He met with James Taylor, who said someone broke into the house and took several items, including 30 light switches, 25 electrical receptacles, two ceiling fans, several three-way light switches, five GFI electrical receptacles and approximately $1,000 worth of insulation. There was $800 in damages to the front door after it was kicked in to gain entry. There are no known suspects at this time.
Richard Dale Lea was arrested after he stole a vehicle in the Cherokee Casino Tahlequah parking lot on Aug. 25. Deputy Andrew Dreadfulwater was called to the casino, where he met with JoAnn Tucker. She said she lost the keys to the Toyota Camry and believed she locked them in the car. She was unable to find the keys and let security know of the situation. Dreadfulwater was notified later that the car had been stolen, and Deputy Zach Adams said he saw the car and a man running on foot near East Murrell Road and South 523 Road. Adams had Lea arrested and transported him to the detention center for larceny of a motor vehicle, driving under suspension and obstruction.
On Aug. 24, Sgt. Jarrod Rye pulled over a GMC truck on State Highway 51 and South Welling Road for crossing the center line several times. The driver, Jesse Buzzard, told deputies his license was taken by the state. Dispatch said the license had been revoked, so Buzzard and his passenger were detained and placed in the patrol truck. Rye and Deputy Blake Lyons searched the truck and found a smoking pipe and a bag of marijuana in a pouch. They also found more marijuana inside the truck. Buzzard told deputies the marijuana belonged to him. He was transported to the detention center, where officers found a bag of crystal substance in his wallet. He was booked in for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle while driver’s license revoked and possession of controlled dangerous substance. The passenger was released.
Danny and Judy Carroll reported that a man against whom they have a protective order came onto their property. On Aug. 18, the couple said the man stole a battery out of their daughter's car and put it into a Jeep. Deputy Robison was unable to contact the suspect.
