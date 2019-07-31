A woman suspected someone followed her home and stole $20,000 she had won at the casino.
On July 25, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Austin Cluck was dispatched to the report of theft at Marilyn Girdner's house. She said an intruder broke into her house and stole money and cigarettes. When she searched her house, she found the back door was open and the thief had gone through her purse. Cluck asked a representative from the casino if someone followed Girdner out after she won the large amount of cash. After looking at video surveillance, they didn't find anything sufficient for an allegation.
Alvin Catron reported that four rims and tires were stolen from his residence on July 28. He told Deputy Ryan Robison the stolen rims and tires were worth approximately $2,000. The deputy was unable to locate a person of interest. Then on July 29, Alvin Catron reported that a TV was stolen from his house. His niece filed the report and added that she saw three men in her uncle's yard early in the morning. Catron suspects someone took the TV to buy drugs.
Wendy Richardson called the sheriff's office to report her bedroom window had been shot out. Deputy Robison believed the holes were caused by a BB gun and went to the neighbor's house that was facing the window. He spoke to Miranda Caviness, who said her son admitted he was shooting his BB gun in the back yard. The son admitted he was shooting toward the Richardson house. Caviness took her son next door to apologize and agreed to replace the window.
Deputy Kaitlin Rafalko was dispatched to East Allen Road on a report of a fight between three women on July 30. Adrienne Horsechief said she was drunk and thought she could "beat up the other females." Addie Glory said the woman came to her house uninvited and slapped her in the face. Linda Watson apparently stepped in, slapped Horsechief in the face, and picked up a mop stick to defend herself. Horsechief was arrested for assault and battery and taken to the detention center.
