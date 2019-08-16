A local couple was nabbed after they purportedly stole $262.38 worth of items from Dollar General in Keys.
On Aug. 14, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Tanner Hendley, Sgt. Jarrod Rye and Lt. John Berry were dispatched to State Highway 82 and U.S. Highway 62 on a report of shoplifters who fled in a blue Minivan. Merissa Saine told deputies a man and a woman stormed out of the Dollar General with the unpaid items. Tanner and Rye had the van pulled over on Park Hill Road, and the couple matched the description from video surveillance. Alesha Dawn Degase admitted she was the one who took the items. She and Arron T. Sweeney were arrested, and Saine said the store planned to press charges.
Patricia Gray reported that a man took items during a restoration job at her house in Cookson on Aug. 12. She said she hired him to do electrical and plumbing work due to tornado damage. She paid him $5,000 approximately six months ago, and he removed two heat and air units, an electrical stove, a water heater and some furniture. She said she paid him cash to purchase needed items, such as electrical wire, but he hasn't come to replace anything. Gray said she has not been able to get in touch with the man for two months.
On Aug. 13, Deputy Justin Gifford responded to an assault and battery report at 21773 W. 970 Road in Cookson. He met with Darrell Paulson, who had injuries on his face and blood on his shirt. He said a man whom he knew asked if there was any work he could do. Paulson told the him he couldn't be trusted, and the suspect became angry and hit him in the face. Gifford was not able to find the man.
Deputy Austin Cluck served an Okmulgee County protective order to Gene Mabray on Aug. 14. The order said all guns belonging to the man must be seized by law enforcement for safe-keeping. Cluck removed a Marlin .22 rifle and a Ruger .22 rifle and took them to the sheriff's office.
On Aug. 14, Bobby Jones filed a report at the sheriff's office indicating a vandal caused $700 in damages to his property. He said his son's friend busted out windows and drove through his fence. Jones seeks to file charges for destruction of property.
Deputy Ryan Robison was dispatched to 25957 S.H. 51 on a report of a burglary on Aug. 15. Mary Jane Howard said she heard a thump in the middle of the night but fell back asleep. The next morning, desk drawers had been ransacked and a broken pry bar was left behind. She said some jewelry and a duffel bag were missing.
On Aug. 14, April Mullins filed an harassment report. She said a woman sent her three messages on social media, called her phone six times and texted her five times. Five years ago, Mullins had filed a protective order against the same woman because she threatened to shoot up her house.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.