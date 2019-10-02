A couple were arrested after deputies found methamphetamine in their vehicle.
On Sept. 28, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputies Andrew Dreadfulwater and Billy Sunday were on patrol when they noticed a truck driving down Caney Ridge boat ramp. The deputies followed the truck and asked the driver and passenger for information. They checked to see if James Deeks or Lauren Shields had any warrants and the woman did. She was arrested and both were asked if there was anything illegal in the truck. Deeks said no, while Shields stayed quiet. Dreadfulwater found a rag with a glass pipe sticking out that contained methamphetamine. Shields said it was hers and Deeks was detained since it was found in his truck. After a search of the vehicle, they found a glass pipe in a pack of cigarettes. Deeks said it wasn't his and Shields said anything found in the truck was hers. However, she only acknowledged the pipe in the rag. Deeks was arrested and both were taken to the detention center.
Deputy Nick Chute was dispatched to 20936 S. Rand Ave. on a report of suspicious activity call Sept. 24. He met with Jessica Cook, who said her neighbor texted her earlier that day and said a man walked by her house several times, then met with two others and ran toward a house. Cook returned home to find her back door open and called the sheriff's office. She said she wanted the house cleared before she went inside. When she checked to see if anything was missing, she noticed a set of kitchen knives and $40 were gone.
On Sept. 29, Deputy Ryan Robison was dispatched to 21507 S. 517 Road on a report of a vandalism. Shae Villines said her truck had been keyed "fat bitch" on the tailgate. She doesn't have proof who did it, but she suspects two women did, since they had had threatened and harassed her.
Vernon Schrader reported someone hit his mailbox with a car Sept. 26. He said whoever it was ran off the road, hit his neighbor's mailbox and caused a mirror cover to come off the car. This isn't the first time someone has hit the mailbox and he thinks it's being done on purpose.
Deputy Curtis Elkins was dispatched to Del Rancho for an alarm that was triggered. Property owner Stephen Fennell said front door had been forced open but the other door was not. He said nothing was missing.
On Sept. 27, Deputy Scott Wolff took a walk-in report from Stanley Dugger. He said a family member was making threats and tearing his house up. He said the relative also caused a recent surgery wound to bleed and was advised to get an emergency protective order.
