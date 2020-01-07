A couple were arrested Jan. 4, when Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Deputy Kerry Novak was dispatched to the Butterfly trailer park on a report of vandalism.
While visiting with the mother of three juveniles suspected of damaging property, the deputy heard Anthony Perkins threaten another man. When asked to speak with the deputy, Perkins tried to run inside and close the door on Novak. As he attempted to detain Perkins, Kyla Perkins stepped in between the deputy and her husband to prevent Novak from reaching him. The woman was pushed to the floor during the altercation. She then grabbed her children and barricaded them with her husband in a back bedroom. Backup and EMS were sent to the location. The woman was arrested for obstructing an officer in the performance of his duty, and the man was brought in for threatening to perform an act of violence and resisting arrest.
Deputy Justin Gifford was contacted by a suspect via Facebook messenger Jan. 6 in regard to a stolen vehicle. The woman told Gifford she left the vehicle at Logstore South after she used it to drive to Tulsa. The owner of the vehicle was contacted and it was picked up at the store.
Deputy Lane Bogart took a report in which a woman stated her neighbor had been harassing her since she moved in in June 2019. The woman stated her neighbor called the police on her before and had DHS check on her. Bogart was given a manager's contact info at Garden Walk Apartments in case the Sheriff's Office had any other questions.
Deputy Pete Broderick arrested a man Jan. 5 after he failed multiple field sobriety tests. Broderick stopped Gary McWilliams on Muskogee Avenue after he saw the man's vehicle slide sideways into a parking lot. It was observed that McWilliams had bloodshot and watery eyes. Broderick originally placed him under arrest for driving under the influence, but when McWilliams was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center, Jail Deputy Andrew Dreadfulwater realized his license was expired and could not conduct testing with an Intoxilyzer. Meanwhile, the Tahlequah Police Department requested mutual aid for an active fight and male running on foot, so Dreadfulwater went to assist them. Broderick decided to place McWilliams under arrest for public intoxication.
Deputy Novak was dispatched to an illegal dumping at the end of Clyde Maher and 457 Road intersection Jan. 1. After finding several bags of trash with information linked to the owner, he issued Charlissa Birdtail with a citation for illegal dumping.
Deputies were dispatched to an address on State Highway 82 Jan. 4 for a vandalism call. Deputy Nick Chute was met by Alfred Million, who said a couple who were given a house so they could work on his dairy operation had damaged the home and left several holes in the wall.
Sgt. Jarrod Rye was on patrol Jan. 3 when he noticed a black GMC truck matching the description of a stolen vehicle. After dispatch confirmed the truck was stolen, Rye and Broderick had a man and woman get out of the vehicle at gunpoint and were placed in restraints. While on the ground, Joseph Baker said his 7-year-old son was in the car, at which time Broderick retrieved the boy and placed him in his patrol unit. Baker said he did not know the vehicle was stolen, but wouldn't say who he got it from. Officials found an electronic scale and an empty small bag "commonly used for packaging drugs" in the front of the truck cab. While being transported to the detention center, Baker admitted to having "some dope" in the crotch of his pants. Jail staff found a bag containing 22.47 grams of a crystal-like substance, which tested positive for methamphetamine. The juvenile was released to his mother and Baker was booked for possession of a stolen vehicle and trafficking illegal drugs.
A fraud report was taken by Deputy Halie Horton Dec. 16, when Ernie Stermer said someone cashed checks from his bank account. Three checks were cashed on separate days and the person forged Stermer's signature. A total of $1,860.31 was taken from his account. Horton identified the suspect who cashed checks and was given a driver's license number.
Deputy Novak took a report Jan. 4 of a stolen vehicle. The victim stated Michael Carpenter was at his residence the night before, and when he woke up, he was gone, and so was the vehicle. Carpenter was later found to be in possession of the motor vehicle by the Tahlequah Police Department. He was booked for possession of a stolen vehicle, theft of motor vehicle, and larceny of a wallet.
Tyra Davis was given a warning citation Jan. 3, after Deputy Novak spotted a large burn pile located on S.H. 82. Davis told the deputy her landlord gave her permission to dump the trash on the burn pile. She was given 30 days to clean up the area and remove the trash from the burn pile.
Deputy Tanner Hendley responded to a burglary report Jan. 2. Layl Parkman said his trailer door had been pried open sometime between Dec. 5 and Jan. 2. Missing items included a 900-watt generator, 4,000-watt generator, 20-inch television, DVD player, .22-caliber rifle, mixed hand tools and two socket sets.
On Dec. 31, dispatch received a report of stolen vehicle that had just occurred. While searching for the vehicle, Novak was advised the car had been found. The owner of the vehicle stated a large man pulled into her driveway with a Chevy Equinox, jumped into her vehicle, and left while abandoning the other car. Both the sheriff's office deputies and TPD investigated the situation and were able to identify the suspect by video footage showing the man using the victim's debit card at a convenient store.
Deputy Scott Wolf took a statement Jan. 6 from Paris Pierce, who said a woman was harassing her and she had been hanging around her car the night before. She showed Wolf a picture of a white granular substance in the gas cap area. She was advised to have a mechanic look at the vehicle before she drove it anywhere.
Rye was dispatched to Indian Road and Burnt Cabin Road Jan. 6 for an intoxicated woman walking down the road. While en route, dispatch told Rye the Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office had made contact with the woman. Upon his arrival, he could smell the odor of alcohol, and said she slurred her speech and had bloodshot eyes. The woman would not give her name, but admitted to drinking. She was booked for public intoxication and taken to the detention center, where officials found her Cherokee Nation Identification Card with her name, Deena Clark.
