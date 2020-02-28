Two people were taken to jail after it appeared they were smoking drugs in a casino parking lot.
On Feb. 28, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Dreadfulwater was patrolling the area of the Cherokee Casino Tahlequah parking lot when he was told two people had been sitting in a vehicle for a while. As casino security approached the vehicle, the driver took off, and Dreadfulwater pulled over Ramsey Nofire and Nicole Dowty on Nancy Ward Drive. Nofire said he just finished gambling and seemed confused when the deputy asked why he was sitting in the parking lot for so long. Dreadfulwater asked if there were narcotics inside the vehicle, and the driver said there was "weed." The deputy asked Nofire if there was any other narcotic, and he said there was meth. Dreadfulwater found two bags of methamphetamine and two glass pipes containing burnt residue. The man and the woman both appeared to be under the influence of meth and were arrested. Nofire was booked for possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of paraphernalia. Dowty was booked for possession of paraphernalia.
On Feb. 27, Deputy Pete Broderick noticed a vehicle run a stop sign on Seven Clans Avenue, and tried to pull over the driver. Cody Pritchett took off and drove to a residence on Bushyhead Street. Pritchett wouldn't comply with the deputy's orders and the two struggled. Broderick got the driver handcuffed and records confirmed he had a warrant and a suspended license. Pritchett said he drove to his girlfriend's house so she had the vehicle. Broderick had the vehicle towed and charged the driver with driving under suspension, no insurance, resisting an officer, eluding, and the warrant.
Kelsie Applegate filed a report of stalking at the sheriff's office Feb. 26. She said she attends school in Claremore and a man followed her to Peggs. She said he followed her to Mayes County and took off as she pulled into the courthouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.