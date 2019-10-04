A local couple asked that their foster child be removed from their house after they were repeatedly attacked.
On Sept. 30, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Scott Wolff was called to the residence on a domestic disturbance report. He met with the homeowners, who said they were attacked by the child. When the deputy tried to speak to the girl, she refused to answer questions and told him she didn't have to obey him and that there was nothing he could do to her. Wolff noticed the couple had scratch marks, and they said the little girl was angry because she couldn't go to a friend's house. She became verbally abusive then physically violent. They were able to get video of her attacking them, and she told them there was nothing they could do to her. She also threatened to damage their property. Wolff contacted the Office of Juvenile Affairs, and they said they couldn't take anyone under 13. A crisis counselor arrived, watched the video, and said something needed to done, but because the girl wasn't homicidal or suicidal, she couldn't be placed in their care. The couple requested that the girl be removed from their house, and Macintosh County said someone would be there to get her.
Caney Ridge store employee Mary Westbrook said she told a panhandler to leave and she was assaulted. On Oct. 1, she saw Lenise Vandover, who was banned from the property, in the parking lot, trying to get a customer to buy her a cigar. She asked the woman to leave, and that's when Vandover became irate and cursed at her. The woman then tried to grab Westbrook by the arm but missed and grabbed the door instead. Vandover was arrested and booked for assault and trespassing.
Deputy Tanner Hendley was dispatched to 13443 N. 470 Road for a burglary report Sept. 30. He met with Stevie Scott, who said there were items missing from her mother's house. She said the house was vacant and was used for storage. She said there were no signs of forced entry, but items were missing.
