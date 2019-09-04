A couple were arrested after getting into a physical altercation with family members.
On Sept. 3, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Gifford was dispatched to Chicken Creek RV Park on a report of a physical fight. Kurt Christian, who looked as though he had been in a brawl, was unsteady on his feet and smelled of alcohol. He was placed in handcuffs while law enforcement spoke to the woman, Ammie Pennington. A family member said the two got into a heated argument, and when they tried to intervene, Christian hit him in the face. Another family member said Pennington bit her on the arm. As deputies were speaking with the family members, Pennington spouted off comments as if she were trying to start another fight. Cherokee Nation marshals found marijuana in the vehicle the couple were previously in and a broken glass pipe on the ground. Christian and Pennington were arrested and taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center. Pennington’s 7-month-old was released to the Department of Human Services.
Jere Nicole Norris was arrested after striking a Sugar Mountain employee on Aug. 31. The employee said she was sweeping when Norris hit her with a closed fist in the back of the head. According to the employee, Norris told her, “That’s what you get” and she was upset because the phones were down and she wanted to be moved from Sugar Mountain. Norris was taken to the detention center for assault and battery.
Deputy Scott Wolff was dispatched to Black Valley Road and Clyde Maher Road on a report of a vehicle accident on Aug. 24. He found a Ford Escape half-submerged in a creek and ran the tag to get the owner’s information. William Gulley said a woman, who had stayed the night with him, stole the vehicle while he was asleep. Dispatch notified Wolff that a woman walked into a house nearby and said she had just wrecked her car. The homeowner said the woman walked into her house and used her phone. The woman asked someone to come get her, and the homeowner called 911. Deputies were unable to find the suspect.
On Aug. 27, Deputy Nick Chute was dispatched to 19000 E. 801 Road to the report of theft. Holly Reno said she was moving from one trailer to another when she noticed items from her bathroom were missing. She confronted residents in another tailer about the possible stolen property inside their trailer. Chute searched the trailer in question, but the items were not in it. Reno said she was going to take matters into her own hands to retrieve her property.
James McDonough’s boat was stolen from Fort Gibson Lake on Sept. 2. He said the boat was on the bank when he went to sleep the night before, and when he awoke at 5 a.m., it was gone. He said the boat is a 2008 Alumcraft/Angler boat with an electric outbound motor, trolling motor and fish finder.
