Deputies were unable to located a wanted man who ran during a traffic stop.
On Feb. 22, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Dreadfulwater was on patrol on East Downing Street when he noticed a vehicle that didn’t have an illuminated brake light. He turned around and conducted a traffic stop as the vehicle pulled into Teehee Drive. The driver and two passengers gave Dreadfulwater their names, and he recalled one of them had several outstanding felony warrants. The deputy confirmed Ryan Jumper had warrants for his arrest. As Dreadfulwater looked at the vehicle, Jumper opened the passenger side door and took off running. The deputy lost sight of Jumper and called Tahlequah Police Sgt. Bryan Qualls and his K-9 partner, Ivo, for assistance. They were unable to find the suspect.
Stephen James Lowe Jr. was arrested after deputies found him in possession of heroin on Feb. 22. Deputy Dreadfulwater was in the area of South Seven Clans Avenue when he noticed Lowe in a vehicle in a parking lot. He said Lowe saw him and ducked as if tried to hide. The man acted nervous during the encounter, lied about his age, and refused to exit the vehicle when told to do so. Dreadfulwater got him out of the vehicle and detained him. During a pat-down search, the deputy could feel a syringe in Lowe’s pocket, and found a cellophane wrapper that contained heroin. Lowe was taken to jail and booked for possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and obstructing an officer.
Timothy Lee Wilson was arrested after deputies found him drunk and asleep in his vehicle Feb. 23. Dispatch notified deputies a vehicle was possibly broken down in the road near State Highway 82 and Jarvis Road. Deputy Dreadfulwater found the Dodge Dakota parked halfway off the road. Wilson was asleep in the backseat and was awakened. From his demeanor, Wilson appeared to be intoxicated and said he was chasing an opossum and swerved to miss it. Dreadfulwater asked Wilson if he would perform a few tests to see if he was OK to drive. Wilson admitted he was drunk, so he was taken to jail for public intoxication.
On Feb. 23, Deputy Kim Novak was dispatched to North Jones Road for a vehicle theft. John Boren said his 2002 Dodge Ram 2500 with a DewEze flatbed was stolen sometime during the night. He said there was a Remington .22-caliber mag, a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun, and tools inside the vehicle at the time it was taken. Boren said he doesn’t know who took the truck and he didn’t loan it to anyone.
