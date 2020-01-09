Deputies found drugs and syringes after a woman was arrested on a warrant.
On Jan. 9, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Dreadfulwater was dispatched to the area of State Highway 51 and North Briggs Flat Road in reference to a person walking too close to the road. Misty Robertson said her boyfriend dropped her off in the woods and she was walking to a house in Tahlequah. Dispatch notified the deputy that Robertson had a warrant and she was arrested. While she was being handcuffed, Dreadfulwater noticed she had some cellophane in her hand that contained a syringe cap. Robertson said it was "dope" and that she didn't have anymore. She said she had syringes in her bag and one contained a cloudy liquid substance, but she said it was a "water shot." She was taken to jail and booked for possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of paraphernalia.
On Jan. 7, Cherokee County dispatch received a call from Stilwell Police Department about a stolen vehicle that was possibly heading to the Siloam Springs area. They advised that the driver, Jason Stapp, was the possible suspect and he may have been armed. Stilwell advised that the vehicle may have been parked behind Caney Creek Store and the suspect may have already been picked up. Lt. John Berry and Deputy Jimmy Tannehill found the abandoned vehicle behind the store. Stilwell PD notified deputies that Stapp would be at Dollar General in Keys in a gold truck. Deputies Justin Gifford and Tanner Hendley had the suspect detained at the store. He had warrants out of McIntosh County and was taken to the detention center.
On Dec. 24, Deputy Chute was dispatched to a residence on Carter's Landing Road on a report of a burglary. Shannon Pilant said she came to her mother's house to pick up Christmas packages when she noticed the front door was kicked in. She called the police to make sure no one was still in the house. Pilant checked the residence and found pieces of jewelry were missing and medication had been rifled through.
Margaret Quiett-Hodge reported she had been contacted several times by Life-Lock about someone who tried to apply for credit cards and loans using her name. On Dec. 30, she told Cluck she was informed the person applied for the loans in Owasso.
