Deputies were called to a residence where they found a naked man outside who appeared to be on drugs.
On Feb. 23, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Tanner Hendley was dispatched to a trailer in Rose on a disturbance call. Dispatch advised the caller said a man was on drugs and inside the home, acting irate and tearing things up. Hendley arrived and the caller told him Matthew Biggers had taken acid and was on her front porch. The deputy said Biggers was naked and was squatted down in public view. The man wasn't responsive, but finally put on a sweatshirt before he was detained. Biggers became aggressive and uncooperative when it came time to get checked out by EMS. He eventually calmed down and was cleared by EMS. Deputy Nick Chute transported Biggers to jail, where he was booked for public intoxication.
Geneva Bishop reported she had three checks stolen from her house Feb. 24. She said a man was at her house to do yard work, and he came into the residence while she was in the restroom. She said that's when he took the checks. Bishop said the man cashed one of the checks at the bank but didn't cash the other two.
An employee with Tenkiller Behavioral Services said a patient's medicine was missing Feb. 10. The employee said she was separating the medication when she noticed the missing meds. She said a counselor picked up the medicine from the pharmacy and brought them to TBS. The employee said she doesn't believe the counselor took the medicine.
