Deputies were called to a domestic disturbance between a husband and wife that involved a shotgun.
On Aug. 30, Cherokee County Deputy Sgt. Jarrod Rye was dispatched to 19843 S. Welling Road on a report of the disturbance. Dispatch notified him there was a firearm involved, but Deputy Martin Webb said everything was good and he had the shotgun. Brenda Holderbee said she and her husband, William, were arguing about her going back to nursing school and he was opposed. She said they were both outside talking when William went inside the house for a short time and came back out. After awhile, the two began to argue and she went inside to gather her belongings and leave when she noticed a shotgun lying on the couch. She said the gun wasn't there before they went outside. Holderbee said she grabbed the gun and ran out the front door to keep it away from her husband. She told deputies he followed her outside and told her to give the gun back, but she refused. William called 911 and said his wife had the gun and pointed it at him. She said she just wanted to get her things and leave the house. William told deputies she pointed the gun at him and that she had a revolver in the house for emergencies. He said he didn't want to fill out a statement, either, and was told his wife was going to take the gun with her. On Sept. 9, William came to the sheriff's office in regard to a protective order; Brenda also filed a protective order against William.
James Dilday filed a theft report Sept. 5 with Deputy Kaitlin Rafalko at the sheriff's office. He said he sold a washing machine to a Cookson couple and they told him they wanted their money back because the machine didn't. He told them how to run it and that it worked before he sold it to them. Dilday said he received a message from the couple that included his address, and it insinuated they would come to his residence. He didn't notice anyone at his home but he wanted a report filed in case they showed up.
On Sept. 6, Investigator Brad Baker was assisting deputies with calls and was dispatched to 18463 Hill Top Circle on a report of a vandalism. Dakota Wacoche said he was working on his truck when it rolled through his neighbor's fence. Wacoche wanted to make a statement before his neighbor returned home. His neighbor said he didn't want to press charges, but he wanted Wacoche's insurance to take care of the incident.
Deputy Tanner Hendley took a report at the sheriff's office Sept. 11. Scott Stewart said he heard about a shooting and feared the gun that was used was stolen from him. On Sept. 6, he noticed a ladder was up against his house, as if someone tried to get in through the window. The back door was pried open and several items in the house were missing, including a 12-gauge shotgun.
