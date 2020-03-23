Deputies recovered 26 grams of weed after a driver drew their attention by pulling over before a traffic stop was initiated.
On March 21, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Cody Nix was on patrol on State Highway 51 when a vehicle pulled out in front of him from Welling Road. The driver turned the hazard lights on and pulled to the shoulder, where the vehicle continued to drive slowly. Nix pulled up behind the vehicle and activated his emergency lights. While he was walking to the vehicle, Nix noticed the person had crawled into the backseat. Nix asked all the occupants for their driver's licenses and whether they had medical marijuana cards, since he could smell an odor of weed. Deputy Nick Chute arrived to assist Nix and both asked the occupants to exit the vehicle. Chute found a baggie with 26.79 grams of marijuana and one of the passengers admitted it was his. He was issued a citation for possession of the pot and the vehicle was impounded.
Deputy Robison was dispatched March 21, to North 450 Road in regard to a stolen vehicle. Walt Faglie said his International service truck was stolen in the past week from his home. The 2003 International 4000 has a white cab and blue flatbed. On March 20, Robison recovered a vehicle matching the description and showed it to Faglie, who identified the burned truck as his.
Deputy Justin Gifford responded to a theft call on S.H. 82 and met with Van Berry IV. Berry said he returned from work and noticed his guitar amp was missing. He said no one had access to the house except a woman who claimed she had lost the house key. Berry said he asked her if she took the amp, and she denied it. The Marshall Amp, and four Tone City effect pedals, cost around $1,700.
March 20, Deputy Robison was called to a house on Mud Valley Road for a stolen vehicle. Nicholas Faglie said his 2013 white Chevrolet Malibu was stolen from Beaverson Road, where it had broken down the previous day. Faglie said the vehicle was missing when he came back, and he called wrecker services and Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
