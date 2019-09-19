The relative of a man who was shot and killed recently has threatened a local landlord, according to reports.
On Sept. 12, Michael Simmons was notified that his tenant at 12547 E. 650 Road had died. He went to the house and found several people staying on the property. He met with the relative of Timothy Ragsdale, who was killed Sept. 8, and asked him what was going on. The man said he and his family had taken up residence. Simmons told the man they would have to vacate, which apparently angered him. The family member said he would leave but not before they gathered all their belongings. He added that he would strip the electrical wires, destroy the plumbing and burn the house to the ground. Simmons said he noticed the walls had already been taken down in the house and it was "on the downside of dilapidated." He filed an eviction notice and a report with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
On Sept. 9, Deputy Bob Lewandowski was notified by a Keys High School teacher that a student may have been high during class. The deputy then notified the principal, who pulled the student out of class. They said she had blood-shot eyes, slurred speech and was lethargic. They searched her backpack and found two vaping pens. The student said one of the pens belong to another student, and she admitted to vaping before school. She was picked up by her parents. The principal then pulled the other student out of class, and with the help of Lewandowski, searched her vehicle. They found a glass smoking pipe with a small amount of marijuana.
Deputy Ryan Robison was dispatched to Robbins Wrecker service Sept. 17 on a report of threats. He met with Mark Whittmore, who said the same man who had threatened him earlier this month had done so again. He said the man called and told him, "Your time is up." Deputies have the name of the suspect and recordings of previous phone calls during which he threatened Whittmore.
Deputy Austin Cluck was disputed to Fowler Road, where he met with Jessica Goodman. She reported that someone keyed her vehicle Sept. 13, but she wasn't sure who was responsible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.