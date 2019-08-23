Law enforcement agencies were unable to locate a man after he ran from them.
On Aug. 20, Cherokee County Sheriff's Lt. John Berry responded to a call of a protective order violation. He was told the suspect was going through a back field in his truck. Sgt. Jarrod Rye advised deputies the man was out of the field and on State Highway 82A. Deputy Tanner Hendley joined the pursuit and said the driver blacked out the truck's lights, then bailed on foot. Grand River Dam Authority, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Cherokee Nation Marshall Service and Tahlequah City Police were involved in searching for the suspect but were not able to find him. Rye said he positively identified the driver.
Adriane Clark reported that a man, against whom she has a protective order, contacted her. She arrived at the sheriff's office Aug. 20 and told Deputy Kaitlin Rafalko she received three text messages from the man a few weeks earlier.
A licensed medical marijuana manufacturer said several outside potted plants had been cut. On Aug. 20, the business owner said he had a civil deal with another man to manufacture marijuana on his property. However, the man became upset over legal decisions being made about the company. According to the report, the value of the plants cut is $18,000.
On Aug. 22, Sandra J. Price filed a report indicating several guns were missing from her mother's house. They included handgun, a shotgun and a cross bow. She thinks she knows who has them but wanted to file a report in case they turn up stolen.
Victoria Delaney said a woman smeared her name and threatened her on social media. On Aug. 21, she told deputies she wanted to press charges for slander and threats. She said she was afraid of what the woman might do.
