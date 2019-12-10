A family returned home to find that someone broke in and stole food and electronics.
On Dec. 8, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Bruce Lair was dispatched to South Keeler Drive on a report of a theft. Andre Poole said when he and his family returned home from Locust Grove, the front door was wide open. He made his wife and son stay outside while he cleared the residence. Poole said the refrigerator door was open and the 65-inch TV was taken off the TV stand. The 42-inch TV was missing from the bedroom and items were thrown on the floor. One of the windows was broken, and that's how entry was made into the house. Poole said he noticed a man outside that was walking around most of the day. He knows who the man is and where he is staying.
On Dec. 9, Deputy Nick Chute was dispatched to West 790 Road on a report of a dog bite. Diana Johnson said she heard one of her dogs in distress and went outside to see what was going on. She saw the neighbor's German shepherd and her dog fight, and went to go break them up. That's when the dog bit her hand. She said the bite broke the skin and she received medical attention. The dog owner said the vaccinations were still current, despite their expiring last month. Deputy Chute advised the neighbor to quarantine the dog for 10 days.
Deputy Aaron Johnson was dispatched to Keys in reference to two horses out on the roadway Nov. 14. Dispatch informed him the horses had been running up and down the highway for a few days. Deputies tried to locate the owners, but were unable to. The horses were impounded to a home with facilities to take care of them until the owners were found.
John Stayathome reported he parked his truck at the old Cherokee Casino Dec. 4, and he noticed the tag was missing when he returned the next day. Stayathome filed the report with Deputy Ryan Robison Dec. 9.
Carlos Lopez flagged down Deputy Robison to report a theft Dec. 8. He said he was working at Park Hill Nursery when he noticed a man walk away from his truck. Lopez said he checked the truck and noticed his iPhone 6 was gone.
