A death has been determined not to be suspicious after a body was found inside a well house.
Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Austin Cluck was called to a house on State Highway 82B to a report of a dead body on Aug 12. A neighbor said Donald Lewis didn't feel well the night before, and when the neighbor went to check on him the next day, he found him inside of the well house. Investigators determined they did not see anything suspicious with the body, and it was taken to Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
Marilyn Girdner reported that a vandal damaged the screens to her windows on Aug 18. She said she woke up to find her front and back storm doors propped open and her window screens had been cut. A lawn chair had been placed under the window to her bathroom.
On Aug. 18, Deputy Tanner Hendley was dispatched to 16220 W. Youngbird St. on a theft report. He met with James Johnson, who said his chrome rims from a Chevy truck were stolen off his back porch. He said he was driving on 493 Road and found one rim lying in a ditch. The other three rims were still missing.
