A local resident claimed masked men put a knife to his throat and robbed him.
On Nov. 8, Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Jarrod Rye was dispatched to a residence on a report of a burglary in progress. Dewight Swift said someone knocked on his door, and when he opened it, he was pushed to the ground by one of three masked men. The one who pushed him down put a knife to his throat and said he knew there was a safe, and that Swift was going to open it. The men grabbed him by the arm and took him to where the safe was and made him open it. Swift said the men took his medication and cash, and ran out of the house. He said that he was unable to describe the men, what they were wearing, or if they left in a vehicle.
Deputy Kaitlin Rafalko was dispatched to Woodall School in regard to a student's cell phone being at school Nov. 6. Jared Keys was told the student left his phone in the restroom, and when he came back, it was gone. Keys looked at camera footage and saw another student go into the restroom, then go to his locker, where he removed the phone and put it in his locker. Keys talked to the student, who wouldn't admit to taking the phone but said he would return it the next day. That student was absent, and the next day, he said he had two phones, but sold it at the Walmart phone kiosk. Rafalko spoke to the third-party company and they didn't find any information. They said since there was a claim number, they would need a police report and would provide a document for law enforcement to fill out.
On Nov. 6, Deputy Halie Horton was dispatched to 109 Chance Drive on a vandalism report. John O'Hern Jr. said someone trashed his travel trailer, but nothing was missing. He said he wanted to file a report because it wasn't the first time this has happened. O'Hern said he believed he knows who is responsible but wouldn't provide a name. He was advised to contact the sheriff's office if there were any other issues.
Gavin Enlow said his dog was shot with a small-caliber gun on Nov. 1. He said the dog came inside and his girlfriend noticed he was bleeding. They rushed the dog to the vet, but he had to be euthanized because of the wound.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.